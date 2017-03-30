12-Year-Old with Cerebral Palsy Meets His ‘Hero’ John Cena: ‘My Heart Melts,’ Says Dad

John Cena made one 12-year-old fan’s dream come true.

After spotting Payton, who has cerebral palsy, at a WWE event in Johnson City, Tennessee, and tossing him a T-shirt and wristband, John Cena met with him backstage.

“Payton is super excited about all that, all his friends have been … calling him a superstar,” Payton’s father Justin Marion told Local8 Now. Payton uses Cena as inspiration in his physical therapy.

“The fact that my son was able to meet one of his heroes, my heart melts, and it was just crazy.”

Justin explained on Reddit that WWE wrestler AJ Styles set up the meet and greet: “Actually AJ Styles arranged this. He saw us standing around, and asked if we wanted a picture. Of course we said, “Yes!” Then he asked if we got to see everyone. I told him everyone but my sons favorite, John Cena. He then told us to follow him, and took us backstage to the locker room. That’s when he went and got Cena for us!!”

FROM COINAGE: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Career

According to SB Nation, Cena has a history of giving back to fans and has granted over 500 wishes through the “Make a Wish” foundation.