VidCon
Tyler Oakley Hosted an Epic, All-Star Dinner Brunch — and PEOPLE Has an Inside Look at the Fun
Tyler Oakley invited a group of LBGTQ+ creators to a roundtable discussion over brunch — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the meal
By Patrick Gomez•@patrickgomezla
Posted on
More
1 of 8
Host with the Most
As part of his Gay Pride Month celebration — a series of YouTube videos entitled Choosen Family — digital creator Tyler Oakley invited a diverse set of LGBTQ+ creators to a brunch to share stories and discuss what it's like being young LGBTQ+ creatives.
2 of 8
The Guest List
Oakley invited (clockwise from left) Kingsley, Hannah Hart, Kyle Krieger, Kat Blaque and Dylan Marron.
3 of 8
Why He's Doing It
“Chosen Family is all about celebrating queer life, amplifying disenfranchised voices within the LGBTQ+ community, and honoring our history while fighting for our future,” Oakley has told PEOPLE exclusively about the project, which launched at the end of May.
4 of 8
Having a Laugh
Kyle Krieger (with Kat Blaque) wore a rainbow ribbon to the meal.
5 of 8
What It Means to Tyler
“Creating the series has enriched my little gay soul, and I’m honored to share it with the world,” says Oakley (with Hannah Hart and Kingsley).
6 of 8
Important Discussion
Dylan Marron and Hannah Hart at the brunch, which was filmed May 25 and released on YouTube on Friday.
7 of 8
It's Not Just a Video Series
“Not only are we making videos that are so important to me, but each week we’re selling limited edition t-shirts that raise money for causes directly relating to that week’s content," says Oakley (with Kingsley). "LGBTQ+ Pride is about resilience, and I’m so excited to show that this year.”
8 of 8
How You Can Get in on the Fun
Oakley has organized a fundraising opportunity with Represent to design limited edition t-shirts to celebrate a different theme each week for Pride Month. A portion of the proceeds will be going to a different LGBTQ+ organization each week.
See Also
More
More
Smosh Founders Dish on Their Breakup After Over a Decade Together: ‘It’s Like We’re Parents Getting a Divorce’
Find Out Which Digital Stars Top INSTANT’s ‘New Fame List’
How Tyler Oakley Plans to Celebrate Gay Pride Month May Surprise You
Joey Graceffa Has Gathered an All-Star Cast for Escape the Night Season 2!