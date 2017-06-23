VidCon

Tyler Oakley Hosted an Epic, All-Star Dinner Brunch — and PEOPLE Has an Inside Look at the Fun

Tyler Oakley invited a group of LBGTQ+ creators to a roundtable discussion over brunch — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the meal

By @patrickgomezla

Host with the Most

As part of his Gay Pride Month celebration — a series of YouTube videos entitled Choosen Family — digital creator Tyler Oakley invited a diverse set of LGBTQ+ creators to a brunch to share stories and discuss what it's like being young LGBTQ+ creatives.

The Guest List

Oakley invited (clockwise from left) Kingsley, Hannah Hart, Kyle Krieger, Kat Blaque and Dylan Marron.

Why He's Doing It

“Chosen Family is all about celebrating queer life, amplifying disenfranchised voices within the LGBTQ+ community, and honoring our history while fighting for our future,” Oakley has told PEOPLE exclusively about the project, which launched at the end of May.

Having a Laugh

Kyle Krieger (with Kat Blaque) wore a rainbow ribbon to the meal.

What It Means to Tyler

“Creating the series has enriched my little gay soul, and I’m honored to share it with the world,” says Oakley (with Hannah Hart and Kingsley).

Important Discussion

Dylan Marron and Hannah Hart at the brunch, which was filmed May 25 and released on YouTube on Friday.

It's Not Just a Video Series

“Not only are we making videos that are so important to me, but each week we’re selling limited edition t-shirts that raise money for causes directly relating to that week’s content," says Oakley (with Kingsley). "LGBTQ+ Pride is about resilience, and I’m so excited to show that this year.”

How You Can Get in on the Fun

Oakley has organized a fundraising opportunity with Represent to design limited edition t-shirts to celebrate a different theme each week for Pride Month. A portion of the proceeds will be going to a different LGBTQ+ organization each week.

