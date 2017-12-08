After Clashing with Angry Neighbors, Jake Paul Moves into a New $6.9 Million Home

Jake Paul is glad to be living somewhere new.

The social media star made headlines earlier this year when his neighbors began complaining about the noise and dangers created by Paul and his team of digital creators, all of whom shared his home in West Hollywood.

But now the former Disney star — who was let go from his show, Bizaardvark, amid the neighbor drama — has moved out of central Los Angeles and into the starry suburb of Calabasas.

“There’s so much space and everyone’s chill. We’ve met all of our neighbors. It’s just, like, so much fun,” Paul, 20, tells PEOPLE.

Ramona Rosales

And his $6.9 million 4-acre estate provides a lot of space for Paul and his friends to create. But he also admits he’s “toned it down” out of respect for those living by him.

Calabasas is also home to much of the KarJenner clan and other celebrities, which has made for some fun run-ins for Paul.

“A lot of the celebrities’ kids are Jake Paulers and so they’ll run up and say, ‘My dad is this person,’ ‘My dad is that person,’ ” he says. “I’m, like, ‘Yo, what’s up bro? How are you?’ “