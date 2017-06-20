Find Out Which Digital Stars Top INSTANT’s ‘New Fame List’

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.

Time Inc.’s INSTANT has announced the first ever New Fame List, celebrating some of today’s social media superstars.

The list features YouTube stars who’ve gone on to write best-selling books, like Hannah Hart and Lilly Singh, and develop their own TV shows, like Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Haters Back Off‘s Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. “Miranda Sings”). Also included are former Viners like King Bach, transgender rights activist Gigi Gorgeous (whose documentary about her coming out journey, This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently available on YouTube Red), and male makeup guru Manny MUA who’s is Maybelline’s first male brand ambassador and the first male to be featured in People’s “Most Beautiful” list.

“The Internet is a huge game changer that empowered a new generation of creators to amplify their voices and redefine our traditional idea of ‘fame,’” says INSTANT’s director of brand marketing, Chris Jacob. Adds INSTANT content director Jonathan Ratliff, “This list is about impact and influence. As an authority on the digital space and culture, INSTANT is able to recognize how powerful the names on the ‘New Fame List’ are to this new era of celebrity and content creation.”

The list is divided into six categories and also includes emerging stars in each category. On the list are:

ENTERTAINERS: Logan Paul, Rhett & Link, Miranda Sings, King Bach, Liza Koshy

Emerging Entertainers: David Dobrik, Juanpa Zurita

VISIONARIES: Lilly Singh, Derek Muller/Veritasium, Hannah Hart, Gigi Gorgeous, Connor Franta

Emerging Visionaries: Kat Blaque, Josh Sundquist

REAL DEALS: Issa Rae, Joey Graceffa, Todrick Hall, Lele Pons, Casey Neistat

Emerging Real Deals: Why Don’t We, Carson Lueders

TREND SETTERS: Rudy Mancuso, Teala Dunn, Jojo Siwa, Swoozie, Loren Gray

Emerging Trend Setters: Renny, Ari Fitz

LOOKERS: Jeffree Star, Manny MUA, Kandee Johnson, Nikkie Tutorials, Patrick Starrr

Emerging Lookers: Jake Warden, Morgan Hanberry

SPORTS SOCIAL STARS: (Presented by Sports Illustrated) Alex Morgan (soccer), Marquette King (Football), Amanda Nunes (UFC), Paul Bissonnette (Hockey), Jason Kipnis (Baseball), Joel Embiid (Basketball), Victoria Azarenza (Tennis)

Nominations for the list were compiled by a committee led by a team at INSTANT and a group of Time Inc. editors and industry experts who weighed the influencers’ channel growth, social media buzz and engagement over the last 12 months as well as their MVPIndex statistics.

“These digital artists aren’t just vloggers, they are entrepreneurs, brand ambassadors, faces of Fortune 500 companies, activists rallying millions of dollars to causes their audiences are passionate about; and self-made entertainers with paramount influence on their fans of Gen Z and Millennial age,” said Time Inc.’s sports and entertainment group digital director, Will Lee. “Those on the ‘New Fame’ list are true stars who have created their own business empires, social media movements and transformed what it means to be famous in 2017.”

