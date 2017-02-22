Social media star Hannah Hart is still grappling with the lasting effects of her tumultuous childhood.

Hart – known best for her YouTube series My Drunk Kitchen – has opened up about her mother’s struggle with mental illness in a new interview with ABC News’ Dan Harris for his podcast show 10% Happier.

“I think my ability to feel compassion for another person has been a great blessing in my life and it’s something my mother taught me,” she explains. “My ability to have great optimism is something my mother has taught me. But, at the same time, she hasn’t been the most reliable parent, through no fault of her own.”

The 30-year-old’s mother and father divorced when she was just a baby and Hart spent most of her youth being raised by her mother in a cockroach-infested house in the Bay Area, she previously told PEOPLE. Hart’s mom later became homeless and was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“It’s interesting,” she tells Harris. “Because I thought I lived my whole life with this ability to not blame people but what I realized as an adult was, I was just internalizing all of it.”

And by pushing down all her pain, Hart says, “I was developing these really deeply seeded self-hate issues.”

But help has come in the form of putting pen to the page – Hart’s memoir, memoir Buffering, hit newsstands next year – and also, meditation.

“On the outside, I’m always seemingly pretty calm unless I’m super happy, but on the inside I can get really anxious really fast and meditation has kind of helped me control that,” says Hart.

Hart says her mother is also doing well and told PEOPLE last year that she was living in a facility with therapy and medication.

Of her book, Hart tells Harris, “[It] really deals with kind of my mother’s descent, eventually culminating in homelessness, eventually culminating me trying to provide care for her and my journey from a child to an adult trying to provide care for this person that I love, love deeply.”

