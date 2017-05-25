Joey Graceffa Has Gathered an All-Star Cast for Escape the Night Season 2!

A brand-new batch of online stars are getting ready to try and escape!

YouTube sensation Joey Graceffa has returned for a second season of his hit YouTube Red reality competition Escape the Night — and PEOPLE and it’s sister publication INSTANT and Entertainment Weekly can exclusively reveal the all-star cast.

In the first season, Graceffa brought together an ensemble of top YouTube stars for a killer dinner party that transported them to a 1920s-era gothic mansion. This season, nine new dinner guests will receive an exclusive invitation, only to discover that all is not what it seems. They find themselves transported into a Victorian-era masquerade ball where they must solve a mystery to “survive.”

RELATED VIDEO: See How These Amazing Fans Wished Tyler Oakley a Happy Birthday!

This season Graceffa will return as “The Savant,” and will be joined by Tyler Oakley as “The Thespian,” Liza Koshy as “The Explorer,” Lauren Riihimaki (a.k.a. LaurDIY) as “The Engineer,” Andrea Russett as “The Duchess,” Gabbie Hanna (The Gabbie Show) as “The Vaudevillian,” Jesse Wellens of PrankvsPrank as “The Outlaw,” Alex Wassabi as “The Novelist,” Tana Mongeau as “The Saloon Girl” and DeStorm Power as “The Railroad Tycoon.”

“Fans were in constant suspense right up until last year’s finale,“ says Graceffa. “Nobody was safe, including me. This time, we have a new cast, we’re in a new era, and there’s a new evil lurking. I can’t wait for this season’s surprises to finally be revealed.”

Season 2 of Escape the Night launches June 22 on YouTube Red.