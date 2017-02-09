Entertainment Weekly & Essence Are Heading to Snapchat Discover!

It’s official: Now you can enjoy even more of the things you love about Entertainment Weekly and Essence — right on Snapchat.

Both Time Inc. brands are joining PEOPLE on the platform to launch channels on Snapchat Discover, and our editors will be serving up all your favorite content, delivered right to the palm of your hands every week. (Yes, the ultimate #squadgoals.)

Essence’s weekly edition will focus on covering everything from entertainment and lifestyle to politics from the perspective of African American women. Entertainment Weekly will be serving up an all-access pass to all things TV, movies and music, giving users all the exclusive inside, behind-the-scenes scoop.

“Our goal is to entertain and inform Snapchatters on a wide range of topics that speak to the diversity and many interests of our community,” said Nick Bell, vice president of content for Snap Inc. “Essence has served as a quintessential guide to what matters to African American women for decades. Entertainment Weekly provides unparalleled insider access to take our audience deeper into the stories behind their favorite shows and movies. Their strong editorial perspectives will be incredible additions to our Discover lineup.”

Excited? Both brands will be making their Snapchat debuts in the coming weeks.