'Howbow Dah!': The 'Cash Me Outside' Teen Will Return to Dr. Phil Next Week

One of Dr. Phil‘s most notorious guests is coming back for a return visit.

In September 2016, Dr. Phil aired an episode with 13-year-old Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli — where she was confronted by her mother, Barbra Ann, for her out of control behavior.

The episode was billed as “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime” — with mom Barbara Ann telling Dr. Phil that she would rather hand Danielle over to authorities than try to control her. (To prove just how rebellious she is, Danielle even stole a car from one of the Dr. Phil crew member and went joyriding).

The episode was standard daytime TV programming — nothing much to separate it from similar drama often played out on episodes of Maury and The Jerry Springer Show. That was, until Danielle clapped back at the audience, who she thought were laughing at her.

“All these hos laugin’ like there’s something funny,” she said. “Cash me outside, howbow dah?”

And just like that, an Internet sensation was born.

The clip has been viewed over 95 million times on YouTube — and has blown up across the web in an incredibly versatile meme. Bitmoji rolled out a pictograph inspired by the line. And a church in Columbus, Georgia, even used the phrase to get locals to attend service.

THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN BAHSJAJSHSJSSMXKDD CASH ME OUSSIDE HOWBOW DAH pic.twitter.com/TMzZDj5FvU — tris ( ◠‿◠ ) (@tristanthoo) January 16, 2017

church signs are getting out of hand 😂 "cash God inside, howbow dah?" pic.twitter.com/Bku138XFCu — ㅤㅤㅤ (@whataboutdj) January 26, 2017

Obama: Joe, what did i say about being respectful to Donald Biden: If he has a problem with me he can cash me outside howbow dah pic.twitter.com/Y6itt1HZqh — Savage Biden (@SavageBiden) January 25, 2017

Lmao they really got a Bitmoji for this. #CashMeOutside pic.twitter.com/4BnHhZ1wyL — Mia (@Mamma__Mia) January 24, 2017

let me pass these semester exams howbow dah pic.twitter.com/kSOTTNrr7X — Eyasmine Rosal (@rosaleyasmine) January 16, 2017

Take all my money A photo posted by Chris Stedman (@chrisdstedman) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:13am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Jeopardy! Contestant Wins the Internet with Final Answer

Now, because all good things deserve a sequel, Danielle will be returning to Dr. Phil next week — for an episode that’s sure to be explosive. “You wanna do it again?” she asks in the official promo.

No air-date has been given for the episode yet.

Even without the return appearance, Danielle seems to be doing pretty well for himself. On Wednesday, she streamed an hour-long Facebook Live video titled “CASH ME LIVE” where, among other things, she counted dollar bills.

She’s also launched a line of merch, including a “Bhaddest Bitch” T-shirt, a “BHAD PUZZLE” and a blanket titled “Yup a Blanket Ho.”

Dr. Phil airs weekdays in syndication.