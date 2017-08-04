YouTube Star Coyote Peterson's Next Adventure Is To Your Bookshelf: All About His Upcoming Book and Tour

Coyote Peterson has survived stings from the creepiest of crawlers, but now he’s bracing himself for something even more intense: paper cuts.

The YouTube adventurer and host of hit channel Brave Wilderness is releasing his first-ever book, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Coyote Peterson’s Brave Adventures: Wild Animals In A Wild World will feature a series of short stories about Peterson’s craziest adventures around the globe, starting with the first snapping turtle he ever caught as a child.

In addition, Peterson is kicking off a national book tour this September, which will include stops in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Virginia, among other places.

“I believe the best way to share animals with the world is right from their natural environment, so my team and I are excited to take you into the wild for an up-close and personal experience with some of the coolest creatures out there,” Peterson tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The calm before the SWARM! 7:00 am tomorrow on the BW channel the world will witness 3000 bees attack my face! Bee Calm and Sting On! A post shared by Coyote Peterson 🐺 (@coyotepeterson) on May 23, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

On his hit YouTube channel – which has 7.4 million subscribers and counting – Peterson gets up close and personal with crazy critters (a la Steve Irwin) and even lets them bite and sting him, to show viewers how to act should they ever end up in a similar situation.

Peterson’s tour kicks off on September 15 in N.Y.C., and tickets can be purchased on BraveWilderness.com. Coyote Peterson’s Brave Adventures: Wild Animals In A Wild World book is currently available for preorder on Amazon.com.