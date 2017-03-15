YouTube Cooking Sensation Famous For ‘Good A– Chicken’ Fighting for Her Life After Heart Attack: Report

YouTube cooking sensation Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell is fighting for her life in a Los Angeles County hospital after suffering a heart attack, reports say.

The 59-year-old was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson after falling ill over the weekend and is currently on life support, TMZ reports.

Although reports have alleged that O’Dell is dead, officials assured fans on the woman’s Facebook page on Tuesday, writing, “Auntie fee is not dead, Just keep praying y’all.”

On Sunday, the cooking star wrote on her own Facebook page, “YALL. HANG IN THERE IM DOING THE BEST I CAN NOT FEELING TOO WELL HOPE I FEEL BETTER TOMORROW. LOVE YALL.”

Well wishes poured in for the star, with one Facebook user commenting on the post, “We’re praying Auntie Fee…. please fight the good fight and come back home.”

Another wrote: “Auntie Fee please dont die on us.”

O’Dell rose to fame in 2014 thanks to her attention-grabbing YouTube videos like “Auntie Fee’s Sweet Treats for the kids” and “Auntie Fee’s Baked Chicken,” in which she seasons chicken wings in her kitchen sink, declaring, “This is some good a– chicken.”

Her videos have amassed millions of views, and landed O’Dell a massive following. She has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Steve Harvey, MTV 2 and Barbershop 3.

Her most recent YouTube video was uploaded just one week ago, titled, “AUNTIE FEE ARTS WINGS AND THINGS REVIEW.”