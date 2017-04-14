Connor Franta on His Secret Battle with Depression and Coping with Change

Connor Franta made headlines when he came out as gay to his millions of online fans in 2014, but even in a world where self-exposure can lead to fame, Franta, 24, has held back.

For years the Hokah, Minn., native has privately suffered from depression, a struggle he writes about in a new book, Note to Self (his first memoir, 2015’s A Work in Progress, was a bestseller).

Franta‘s latest work centers on reflections he wrote while going through “copious amounts of therapy” to help deal with the condition.

Growing up a closeted teen in a small midwestern town with “living a small-town life with small town dreams,” he longed for an escape, and at 17, he started posting vlogs on YouTube.

“It got me out of my shell,” he says. Franta moved to L.A. to pursue his dreams — including launching his lifestyle brand Common Culture and co-founding the music label Heard Well — but continued to struggle with his mental health.

In 2015 he sought professional help.

“I denied that it was anything more than sadness for a long time,” says Franta, who was diagnosed as clinically depressed. “But I finally accepted it.”

During his treatment Franta found an outlet in writing.

“I’ve been working on this book in secret for over a year now and I genuinely could not be happier with the end result,” Franta has told PEOPLE about Note to Self. “From the interiors to the exteriors, it’s the work of art I dreamt of now turned material. I hope its many facets will captivate readers and leave a lasting impression on every one of them”

While he admits he doesn’t feel totally out of his “mental slump,” Franta hopes his book will help others.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he says. “Life is too short to sit on the sidelines. I’m ready to get back in the game.”