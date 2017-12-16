Look! Up there on the stage! Is it a bird? Is it an aging Bichon Frise? Is it a soccer mom off her face on pesto? Sort of—it’s comedian Chris Fleming, the manic brain behind the hit YouTube series Gayle and Drew Carey of the millennial set.

Harnessing the manic energy of Robin Williams, chameleon-like power of Peter Sellers, rubber-limbed choreography of Dick Van Dyke and sex appeal of illustrated children’s lit character Strega Nona, Fleming is one of the most unique and creatively vibrant performers in comedy today. Best known for his portrayal of suburban alpha-mom Gayle Waters-Waters, he’s expanding his repertoire with his latest stand-up set, Showpig, which will be broadcast on Facebook Live from Chicago’s Thalia Hall on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. CST).

Chris Fleming's upcoming stand-up special

“Like my father and his father before him, PEOPLE is the only news media I trust, and I am pleased as hell to have my show Showpig featured within its hallowed pages,” he tells us via telephone. Informed that this was only an online piece, the sound of soft weeping could be heard before the line abruptly went dead.

Among the many topics Fleming, 30, will tackle are tech startups, dramatic shifts in self-esteem, nude spas, and Ghee butter. Plus, there’s sure to be at least a few musical surprises. While nothing in the world can truly prepare you for whatever he has in store—except maybe for repeated listenings of “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman—here are some of Fleming’s finest (slightly NSFW) musical moments to get you loose for the big day.

“I’m Afraid to Talk to Men”

It can be hard for men to talk to other men. Do you discuss birds? How about the early works of Tori Amos? Cars are a thing, but are they good or bad? For all those guys out there who take three baths a day and hold beer bottles with two hards, this song’s for you.

“My Dad and My Soccer Coach”

A family dinner in ’99 quickly devolves into a private hell for Fleming’s father, Joe—who accidentally tells his son’s soccer coach something he can never take back.

“Gigi the Christmas Snake”

Elf on a Shelf is old news. These days, Christmas isn’t complete without a visit from the pansexual snake who slithers into your garage once a year to deliver cake and a sleeve of tennis balls.

The Hidden Dark Side of “Baby Got Back”

You haven’t known terror until you’ve been on the dance floor and locked eyes with someone lip-syncing the lyrics to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s classic with a pathological intensity. Something about “Baby Got Back” brings out the inner goat demon in even the most decent citizens.

“Frenchin’ the Bat”

No playlist is complete without an appearance from Beef Hutchins, the Albany-based smooth rock icon with sounds as lush as his beard. Wanna kick back after a long day at the office? Then press play on the Beef’s ode to flying mammals/rabies and drift away. Other must-hears include “My Puffin Stole My Coffee,” “How Beautiful I’ve Become,” and “Ham!”

“Fast Car”

This isn’t Fleming, but it’s a good song.