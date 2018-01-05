The Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Pregnant with Second Child One Year After Miscarriage

Looks like Kate Middleton‘s not the only one expecting a royal baby!

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne, is pregnant, a spokesperson for the couple told the U.K.’s Press Association on Friday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news.”

It will be Zara’s second child with husband and rugby star Mike Tindall. The couple are parents to 3-year-old daughter Mia Tindall. The happy news comes one year after Zara revealed she suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas in December 2016.

Mia is known for stealing the show — getting cuddles and kisses from Zara’s cousin Prince Harry at polo events and happily displaying great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s purse during official photo shoots.

Mia Tindall REX/Shutterstock

She was also there to help her parents during the difficult time following Zara’s miscarriage last year.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William and Pregnant Kate Middleton Arrive at London Theater After Scare One Block Away

Princess Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child in April, Kensington Palace confirmed in September. The new baby will join siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.