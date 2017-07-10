Royal PDA! Zara and Mike Tindall in Loving Embrace at Wimbledon

All eyes may have been on the court, but Zara Tindall — Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne — and her husband Mike Tindall only had eyes for each other.

The couple, who wed in 2011, was at Wimbledon‘s Centre Court on Monday to watch Andy Murray defeat Benoit Paire. The royal, 36, and the rugby player, 38, took their seats in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where they were spotted locking arms and kissing.

Also in attendance was Princess Kate‘s mother, Carole Middleton.

The Tindalls, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Mia, announced through a spokesperson in late November that they were expecting their second child and that they were “thrilled.” A month later on Christmas Eve, the spokesperson confirmed that Zara had suffered a miscarriage.

The family’s miscarriage news came at a particularly stressful time for the royals as Zara’s grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip were battling heavy colds, causing them to miss on some of the public Christmas traditions they usually took part in, like the annual royal walk to church on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Zara and Mike both put on a brave face two weeks after their announcement, holding hands and smiling in their first appearance since the miscarriage news at a polo event in Australia on Jan. 8.