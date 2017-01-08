Zara and Mike Tindall Hold Hands in First Appearance Since Miscarriage News

Zara Tindall — Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne — and her husband Mike Tindall made their first official appearance of the year, less than a month after announcing Zara had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple, who wed in 2011, attended the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo in Queensland, Australia, on Sunday. They were spotted holding hands and smiling at they made their way around the grounds.

Zara, 35, donned a white lace dress with aviator style sunglasses, but she didn’t stay on the sidelines for long. The Queen’s granddaughter changed outfits and mounted a horse to compete in the day’s events.

Although Zara did fall off her horse at one point, the former Olympian did not seem to be hurt. She immediately got back on her horse and continued playing.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Mike told the crowd over the livespeaker, “That’s her will to win. She’s tough, she bounces.”

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Baby Alert! Zara Tindall Expecting Second Child

The couple, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Mia, announced through a spokesperson in late November that they were expecting their second child and that they were “thrilled.” A month later, the spokesperson confirmed that Zara had suffered a miscarriage.

“Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby,” the spokesperson said a statement on Christmas Eve. “At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”