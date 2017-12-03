Practice makes perfect!

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle was totally poised when she made her first trip down the aisle — back in 1986, while as an adorable flower girl in her aunt’s wedding.

In a photograph obtained by PEOPLE, Meghan was all smiles as she carried a small bouquet of flowers for the nuptials. The tiny beauty, now 36, wore a lacy pink dress with a matching hair bow, which was accessorized with a simple strand of pearls around her neck.

Though Meghan and Prince Harry just announced their engagement on Monday, the couple are already deep into wedding planning.

So far, we know that the big day will happen in May 2018, according to a special briefing at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. (The exact date has not yet been announced.) Notably, Prince Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is due to welcome her third child with Prince William just one month before. William and Kate’s own wedding date was also in the spring: April 29, 2011.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf also revealed that the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” the Kensington Palace spokesman said. “They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”

The chapel is located in Windsor Castle, with a capacity of 800 — compared to Westminster Abbey (where Prince William and Princess Kate wed), which holds up to 2,000.

St. George’s Chapel dates back more than 500 years, and has been the site of many royal weddings, including those of the children of Queen Victoria. The most recent royals to be married at the chapel were Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005.

While it remains unclear who will officiate the wedding, Meghan will have to be baptized in the church ahead of the nuptials.

All of the members of the royal family — including Prince William and Princess Kate, and their children, as well as the Queen — will, of course, be in attendance.

And there’s a good chance Meghan’s future niece and nephew will take part in the ceremony. Both Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, participated in Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May. George acted as a page boy while Charlotte served as a bridesmaid for her aunt. (Having young bridesmaids is very common in British aristocratic weddings.)

As for what the future royal will wear to walk down the aisle, Meghan has previously shared some of her favorite wedding dress designers, including Elie Saab and J. Mendel, but right now it’s anyone’s guess whom she’ll turn to for the big day.

“I think Meghan will chose an effortlessly chic gown with clean lines and minimal detail,” British bridal designer Suzanne Neville told PEOPLE. “I think the dress will be elegant and traditional, but with a modern twist.”

The future royal has also previously revealed that her favorite celebrity wedding dress of all time was the chic and simple dress Carolyn Bessette wore when she tied the knot with John F. Kennedy Jr. The now-iconic dress was designed by Narciso Rodriguez and resembled a sexy slip.