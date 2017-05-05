Yes, Prince William Once Dressed as a Mini Sailor in Prince Andrew’s Wedding — See the Outtakes!

Like father, like son!

When Prince George walks down the aisle at Aunt Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to financier (and brother of one of Britain’s most notorious reality stars) James Matthews as a page boy on May 20 (with Princess Charlotte by his side as a bridesmaid!), he’ll be following in his dad’s footsteps.

In 1986, Prince William took on the same role in his uncle Prince Andrew wedding to Sarah Ferguson. William, then four years old — just a few months older than George will be — wore a sailor’s outfit and matching hat (with chin string!). Also in the wedding were his cousins Peter and Zara Phillips (now Tindall), as well as Laura Fellowes, the daughter of Princess Diana‘s sister Jane Fellowes.

As you might expect from a 4-year-old, William had a hard time focusing during the 45-minute nuptials and ended up pulling a few silly faces.

But patience paid off. Afterward, he went on a carriage ride through London with his fellow mini attendees and got to show off his best royal wave.

And finally, he had time to blow off some steam. With his cousin Lady Davina Windsor (now Lady Davina Lewis), he ran and played around the Buckingham Palace courtyard. (The ultimate playground.)

But his antics didn’t get him in trouble. Quite the opposite, in fact — he got a hug from his granny the Queen at the end of the day, as they watched Andrew and Sarah depart for their honeymoon.

Though George won’t enjoy that last perk (from the royal family, just mom, dad, and Uncle Harry will be watching Pippa and James say “I do” in Bucklebury), it’s sure to be just as much as a day to remember — especially with his little sister by his side!