Yes, Kate Middleton's Handwriting Is as Perfect as You'd Expect — See the Proof!

Even Kate Middleton‘s handwriting is royal!

And in Norway, she had a chance to show off her penmanship skills on a tablet.

At MESH, a workspace in central Oslo, Kate, Prince William, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were able to try out reMarkable — a digital tablet device that users can scribble on using a special pen.

Kate wrote, “Does this feel like paper?!” showing off her loopy cursive, and drew a tree.

Kate Middleton's note Simon Perry

However, it was William’s note that brought the laughs: He wrote, “I love Norway!! My toes are numb!” Below the note, he added an animated smiley face.

Prince William's note Simon Perry

Prince Haakon also joined in, writing: “So cool to write on a tablet with a pen.”

“The tablet is designed around reading, writing and sketching,” reMarkable CEO Magnus Wanberg says. “It is specialized for those who like paper. The Duke said ‘this feels very natural.’”

They were then taken to meet the innovators of a robot-like gadget called AV1, It enables a classroom to be live-streamed to children who may be out of school and feeling isolated from their friends and teachers. The isolation can lead to depression and unhappiness in kids. Through staying in touch this way, those feelings are eased.

Clearly getting on well together, the royal party spent about an hour at MESH, meeting with the various start-ups and chatting to entrepreneurs. The palace had said that because of a desire to ensure the “pace” of the day was right for six months pregnant Kate, she was not going to attend. But that decision was reversed after she ended her walkabout with William and the Norwegian couple in the sculpture park.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Hannah McKay/PA Wire/AP

Towards the end of the visit, the couples took part in a friendly game of Kahoot!, a trivia activity that encourages learning. William and Princess Mette-Marit played on one team while Kate and a Prince Haakon were on another, with other teams in the mix. They answered a series of questions, such as, ‘Is it true that the Norwegian Royal Family eat English dessert, plum pudding at Christmas?’ As one of the founders of the game, Johan Brand, asked the question, Mette-Marit called out ‘Yes!’

As the game progressed it became clear Kate’s side was falling behind by at least 1,500 points. “We didn’t hear that,” Brand joked when he was told the latest scores. While neither team won, William and Mette-Marit came out on top among the royals.

“That was so much fun,” Brand says. “They have a voice and they use it. They were all very approachable and seem very interested — and that’s inspiring for people.”

William and Kate will be in Norway through Friday as they finish off their four day Scandinavian tour, which took them to Stockholm as well as Oslo.