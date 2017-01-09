World’s Cutest Mini Guard Gets the Photo Opp of a Lifetime at Windsor Castle

Even the most stoic of the Queen‘s guards would find it difficult not to crack a smile after watching this video.

During a visit to watch the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle, birthday boy Marshall Scott wanted to dress just like the soldiers he’d be seeing — complete with a tiny red coat and the signature Bearskin hat.

Four-year-old Scott was waiting right at the front with his mom, Imogen, watching the soldiers go by. In the midst of the ceremony, one of the guards, Lance Corporal Paul Eden, came back out to give a salute to the “little soldier” — as well as posing for a photograph.

Edden said that seeing Scott reminded him of himself as a child — and he wanted to give him a lasting memory.

“I just remember when I was younger when I wanted a picture with a soldier and seeing Marshall in a Coldstream guards uniform just made me proud of what I do and just thought I would give him a chance to have a picture for himself for his own memories it wasn’t till one of the guardsmen found the video on Instagram that I was told it was his birthday so it just made the moment even better,” Edden told Forces TV in the U.K.

And if the excitement of that day wasn’t enough, Edden later reached out to the family and offered Scott and Imogen a tour of Windsor Castle.

Though the guards are known for their lack of emotion, this video shows that they clearly have a heart of gold.