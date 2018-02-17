Swedish King Can't Contain His Excitement as He Meets with Gold Medal-Winning Skiers

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is really enjoying the 2018 Winter Olympics so far.

The Swedish king shared multiple snaps starring some of Sweden’s gold medal-winning skiers on Saturday, including one the with the four women who took part in the 4 x 5 women’s cross-country relay race.

In the photo, the king posed with athletes Anna Haag, Charlotte Kalla, Ebba Andersson and Stina Nilsson, as the group excitedly yelled at the cameras.

Although Sweden only ended up winning a silver medal in the event, earlier in the games Nilsson won the women’s sprint classic final while Kalla picked up the country’s first gold medal after winning the 15-kilometer skiathalon by more than seven seconds on Feb. 10.

Earlier in the day, the king also shared a snap of himself with Frida Hansdotter, who won gold for Sweden in the women’s slalom event.

So far Sweden has won four gold medals during the Pyeongchang Games.

In addition to Kalla, Hansdotter and Nilsson’s first-place finishes, Hanna Oeberg picked up her first-ever Olympic gold medal for the 15-kilometer biathlon on Thursday.