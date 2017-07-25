William, Kate and Harry Are Hiring! See Their Surprising Job Posting on LinkedIn

Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry are hiring — and they took to LinkedIn to find the perfect applicant!

The royal trio are in need of a new Senior Communications Officer to support their work, specifically with their Royal Foundation.

And if your dream job involves working in a palace, this job is for you.

The mid-senior level role, which is based at Kensington Palace, involves managing the daily news flow to the media, ensuring items are accurately and positively reported and received by audiences via traditional, digital and social media,” according to the job posting.

“The successful candidate will play a key role in the development and implementation of the communications strategy for The Royal Foundation and producing and delivering creative communications campaigns,” the post continues.

“The Senior Communications Officer will also be required to conduct research for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions and will provide support to the overall Household communications team.”

And the requirements are a little more extensive than a background in hide-in-seek (for playtime with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal nursery!) and horseback riding (for afternoon jaunts with the Queen!).

“The ideal candidate should have extensive experience within a marketing, media or PR office, with a relevant degree (or equivalent qualification) and, ideally, have experience of working within the charity sector,” the post reads.

“The ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgment whilst exercising caution, is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.”

We can do discreet. Sign us up!