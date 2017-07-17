The Royal Fab 4 Take Poland! William, Kate, George and Charlotte Touch Down for Their Next Big Tour

Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived in Poland for their second tour as a family of four.

The royals landed at Warsaw Airport on a rainy Monday, kicking off their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

Kate, carrying Charlotte in a floral pink dress, and a suited Prince William holding Prince George’s hand, the family arrived at around 1:45 p.m. local time.

As the royals walked across the airport tarmac towards the VIP terminal building, Charlotte gave a little wave to the waiting media.

Kate wore an all-white Alexander McQueen skirt suit with nude heels.

After their arrival, they will head to the Presidential Palace where they will be greeted by President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who made headlines last week when a video of her appearing to dodge President Trump’s handshake during his visit to Poland went viral.

Later in the day, William and Kate will visit the Warsaw Rising Museum, which is dedicated to the uprising of 1944, which saw the Polish resistance army attempt to liberate Warsaw from German occupation. Then they will visit with young Polish entrepreneurs at a tech marketplace event. They will end the evening with a garden party in Lazienki Park, where William will make a speech.

The royal family will leave for Germany on Wednesday.

Last September, the family of four traveled to Canada for a week-long visit, which included a memorable playdate with George and Charlotte (and lots of balloons!).

The royal parents announced their decision to bring their kids with them on the tour in early July.

“They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen in at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week,” their spokesman said.

“They look forward to a busy and impactful tour and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people — such important friends of the United Kingdom — as a family.”

As the couple conduct their official duties, the children will stay with nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw — where the family will be based from their arrival — and at the residence of the British ambassador in Berlin when the family is in Germany.