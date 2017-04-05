William, Kate and Harry Meet with Utah Widow and Other Victims of London Terror Attack

After a moving service to honor the victims of last month’s terror attack in London, Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry met in private with several victims and their families.

The invite-only service was attended by 2,000 mourners, including survivors and their families, witnesses and members of the emergency services.

Utah tourist Melissa Cochran, who lost her husband Kurt Cochran in the attacks, was also in attendance. The couple had been in London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Kurt died in the attack and Melissa received injuries to her leg and ribs.

“Our family is heartbroken,” Kurt’s brother-in-law Clint Payne said in a statement following the terror attack.

“Kurt was a good man and a loving husband,” he said, adding, “We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family.”

Each member of the congregation was given a single candle as prayers were read by those of all faiths, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Prince William also gave a Bible reading from Luke, Chapter 10, about the Good Samaritan.

Following the attacks, William visited St. Thomas to meet staff and also met with London Ambulance Service paramedics who took patients to the hospital. Prince Charles also visited victims in King’s College Hospital two days after the incident.

Just one day after the attack, Kate shared her sympathies during an event to promote mental health awareness.

“I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster,” she said. “We will be thinking of all the families as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about.”