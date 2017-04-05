People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

William, Kate and Harry Meet with Utah Widow and Other Victims of London Terror Attack

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Melissa Cochran attends the "Service of Hope" at Westminster Abbey

After a moving service to honor the victims of last month’s terror attack in London, Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry met in private with several victims and their families.

The invite-only service was attended by 2,000 mourners, including survivors and their families, witnesses and members of the emergency services.

Utah tourist Melissa Cochran, who lost her husband Kurt Cochran in the attacks, was also in attendance. The couple had been in London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Kurt died in the attack and Melissa received injuries to her leg and ribs.

“Our family is heartbroken,” Kurt’s brother-in-law Clint Payne said in a statement following the terror attack.

“Kurt was a good man and a loving husband,” he said, adding, “We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family.”

Each member of the congregation was given a single candle as prayers were read by those of all faiths, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Prince William also gave a Bible reading from Luke, Chapter 10, about the Good Samaritan.

Congregation members arrive at Westminster Abbey
Dan Kitwood/Getty
Guests, including several terror attack victims, attend the service at Westminster Abbey
Danny Martindale/WireImage

Following the attacks, William visited St. Thomas to meet staff and also met with London Ambulance Service paramedics who took patients to the hospital. Prince Charles also visited victims in King’s College Hospital two days after the incident.

Kensington Palace/Twitter

Kensington Palace/Twitter

Just one day after the attack, Kate shared her sympathies during an event to promote mental health awareness.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Kate Speaks Out After London Terror Attack: ‘We Will Be Thinking of All the Families’

“I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster,” she said. “We will be thinking of all the families as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about.”