William, Kate and Harry Lead Tribute at ‘Service of Hope’ for London Attack Victims

Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry led a moving tribute for those who suffered loss and injury and helped care for the wounded in last month’s terror attack in London.

The royals led 2,000 mourners and those from the emergency services who had tended to the dying and wounded.

Shortly after the royal trio arrived at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning, Kate and Harry watched solemnly as William laid a wreath at the Innocent Victims Memorial.

The Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath at the Innocent Victims Memorial @wabbey #ServiceOfHope pic.twitter.com/h5eBUas77Z — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 5, 2017

Among those who died in the horrific car and knife terror attack included Kurt Cochran from Utah, who was in London with his wife Melissa to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. His wife Melissa, who was injured in the attack, was at the service.

The service was just a few hundred yards from the attack on the nearby bridge over the River Thames and at the gates of the Houses of Parliament.

Families of those killed in the attack, together with other victims, witnesses and first responders from the police, fire, paramedics, RNLI, lifeboat and NHS hospital services were seated in the congregation as the royals arrived at noon.

Called a “Service of Hope,” the ceremony focused on the diversity in the country and brought together the major denominations and faiths in the United Kingdom who were represented at the service.

The Duke of Cambridge delivers the second reading – from Luke 10:29-37 – the Parable of the Good Samaritan. #ServiceofHope pic.twitter.com/dS4iLga5Bz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 5, 2017

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC beforehand, “This is a Service of Hope. We are not going to be cowed by terrorists.” He said that the aftermath with first responders rushing to help and medical teams working for the injured showed the “best of London.”

Prayers are read and candles are lit at the #ServiceofHope for the families & victims of the Westminster attack. pic.twitter.com/qRJVkWPkZI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 5, 2017

The day after the March 22 attack, Kate expressed her sympathy to all those affected by the terror attack before beginning her planned speech at the event.

“I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster,” she said. “We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about.”