See Young Prince Harry (in Red Tights!) and Prince William's Adorable Nativity Play Photos

Prince George joined a royal family Christmas tradition this year: participating in his school’s nativity play — just like his father and uncle did before him!

While Prince William and Kate Middleton visited BBC’s Bridge House in Media City, Salford, on Wednesday, the proud father revealed that he kicked off the holiday season by seeing his 4-year-old son’s adorable acting debut.

“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny,” William said. “He was a sheep.”

William and his younger brother Prince Harry also took part in the annual tradition growing up, dressing up as different characters throughout their years as young schoolchildren.

Prince Harry, 1988 Georges De Keerle/Getty

Harry dressed as a shepherd for the show in 1988, donning a white tunic and blue headpiece as he held hands with another student heading into the play.

Prince Harry, 1987 Tim Graham/Getty

The previous year, the royal, who just announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, wore a festive green and red ensemble, complete with a winter cap with a pom-pom! Again, he held hands with a teacher and another child as they headed to the stage.

Prince William seemed less into the costumes than his brother, opting for regular attire for the school’s 1985 play. He held hands with his teacher as they headed to the performance.

Prince William, 1985 Tim Graham/Getty

George started school at Thomas’s Battersea in London this September, where his dad dropped him off for the first day. Upon exiting the family’s Range Rover when he arrived at school, George looked very serious (and a bit nervous!) as he greeted and shook hands with the head of Thomas’s lower school, Helen Haslem.

Aside from stretching his acting muscles, George is also preparing for Christmas by making a wish list, which William personally delivered to Santa Claus during a visit to Finland. In his own handwriting, George informed the guy with the big white beard that he wants a police car to be under his tree this Christmas.

Santa Claus and Prince William Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Prince George's Christmas wish list Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

And the young royal wasn’t greedy in his holiday requests — the George left four of the five lines on the pre-printed note empty.

Pulling out the note during a visit to a festive market, William, 35, told Santa, “I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter.”

Chris Jackson/Getty

“He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably okay,” William said.

William even added that his son had been “nice” during the past year — the schoolboy prince had circled nice rather than naughty at the top of the letter.