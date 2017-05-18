William and Harry Award Young Heroes in Honor of Their Late Mom Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry had a special task on Thursday – presenting young people from around the world with an award established in memory of their mother, Princess Diana.

Twenty young recipients traveled to St. James’s Palace to receive the Legacy Award set up by the Diana Award charity to recognize the “monumental impact” they have made on society.

Among the remarkable stories of social activism and selfless volunteering was that of Mercy Ngulube, 18, from Cardiff, Wales, “who has used her own personal painful experience of stigma and discrimination to drive her commitment and pursuit of equality for young people living with HIV,” the charity says. Mercy, who was born with HIV, has campaigned against the stigma of HIV and AIDS often anonymously by using “social media to counter and correct online misinformation about HIV and challenge negativity and ignorance.”

The Inaugural Legacy Award recognises young people who have carried out inspiring work without expecting a reward. pic.twitter.com/HfjpkT6zqr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017

She is the current chairman of Children’s HIV Association Youth Committee that campaigns on behalf of young people living with HIV and met Harry in Durban at an international conference on HIV and AIDS.

From America, Jaylen Arnold, 16, was honored for his anti-bullying crusade and Faith Dickinson, 14, from Toronto, Canada, has an award for her Cuddles for Cancer blanket-making project.

The Duke and Prince Harry meet the 20 outstanding young people who have won The @DianaAward Inaugural Legacy Award. pic.twitter.com/jqT2x8L4cS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017

One of the judges on the panel s Julia Samuel, Founder Patron of Child Bereavement UK and a friend Diana, who said she “was humbled by reading the extraordinary achievements of every young person who was nominated for this award.”

“The winners are truly inspirational — often coming from extremely difficult circumstances. It left me feeling profoundly hopeful for our future knowing these young people will be part of that future and our future leaders.”

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are presenting a new award on behalf of The @DianaAward at St. James's Palace today. pic.twitter.com/PYvuqgzS1z — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017

Tessy Ojo, the Diana Award’s chief executive, added, “Today is about two things; celebrating young people for their selfless contribution to society, their courage and bravery, sometimes in the face of adversity and demonstrating to young people that we, as a collective, value them.”

In addition to meeting Diana’s sons at the palace, the winners will be able to access the Diana Award’s development program that helps enhance their skills in four key areas of leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship and technology for good.

The Diana Award runs programs from anti-bullying to encouraging mentoring which have received public support from William and Harry.