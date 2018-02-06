Will Sarah Ferguson Be on the Guest List for Harry and Meghan's Wedding?



Add another name to the royal wedding guest list!

Royals fans have wondered whether Sarah, Duchess of York — also known as Fergie — would be among those invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May wedding.

And now, it seems the answer is yes — per Harry’s wishes.

Harry is close with Fergie’s daughter, the also newly engaged Princess Eugenie, and he reportedly pushed for Fergie to receive an invite to the wedding. Invitations are expected to go out shortly for the May 19 event.

Sarah, Duchess of York Jeff Spicer/Getty

“Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are very close, and therefore I wouldn’t be surprised to see her welcomed back into the family fold for at least part of the wedding,” PEOPLE Now royals contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber says. “If not the church ceremony, then maybe the wedding reception.”

Fergie has not been an official member of the royal family for more than 20 years, following her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew. Before then, she had been close friends with her peer and fellow royal mom, Princess Diana, before the pair had a falling out. Fergie was also was involved in several headline-making scandals that fractured her relationships with members of the royal family, especially Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the latter of whom reportedly vowed to never be in a room with her again. However, Sarah has maintained a positive relationship with her ex-husband, and even still lives with him at his home Royal Lodge, in Windsor. In recent years, the Queen has allowed her back into the royal enclosure at Royal Ascot, too.

Prince Harry with Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Diana in 1990 Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

She was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s April 2011 wedding and instead spent the weekend at a spa in Thailand, she later told Oprah Winfrey. However, Harry’s wedding is not a state occasion and he is not under the same sort of pressure his brother and sister-in-law were, in terms of the guest list. Despite this, Buckingham Palace was reportedly pushing Harry not to invite Fergie — but Harry pushed back.

Harry’s isn’t the only royal wedding Fergie is likely to attend this year: She’ll undoubtedly play a big role in her own daughter Eugenie’s October nuptials to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.