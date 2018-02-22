Team Super Royal! Will, Kate, Harry and Meghan Just Announced Their First Big Mission Together

The new Fab 4!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set for their very first official appearance alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton next Wednesday, February 28.

The royal foursome will be taking part in the first annual Royal Foundation Forum and will appear on stage together to discuss why the foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on and their ambitions for the future, Kensington Palace announced Thursday.

The Royal Foundation was initially set up by Will, Kate and Harry as the main vehicle for their philanthropic activities.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The last time Meghan appeared with her future brother and sister-in-law was on Christmas Day when they all walked to church together in the English countryside.

It was also during this outing that Meghan debuted her very first royal curtsy to the Queen. And she had seasoned pro Kate Middleton by her side as she showed the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After their engagement in November, Harry and Meghan talked about the “fantastic support” they’ve received from Will and Kate throughout their relationship.

“She’s been wonderful,” Meghan said of her future sister-in-law. Harry the added: a”As has William as well, you know, fantastic support.”