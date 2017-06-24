As one of Hollywood’s most successful comedic actors, Will Arnett has a slew of celebrity friends. But one of them just might take the crown!

During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday, the Arrested Development star revealed that he is pals with Prince Harry.

“We actually have a mutual friend over there in the U.K.,” Arnett, 47, told James Corden. “His name is Harry, he’s a redhead. Prince Harry, that’s right. I couldn’t think of his first name!”

The two apparently got to know one another “very briefly” a little while ago — and forged a strong enough connection that Arnett felt comfortable texting the 32-year-old royal last time he was there.

“I was working with my writing partner and we took a break and were walking through Green Park. And we crossed the mall and you could see Buckingham Palace. And I was like, ‘Oh, I should text Prince Harry,’ ” Arnett explained.

What exactly did the father of two (and Amy Poehler‘s ex) have to say to Harry? “’Hey man. I’m just in London for a few days and I thought of you, I’m walking in front of your gran’s house,’ ” Arnett recounted.

Harry appreciated Arnett’s choice of wording. “Not many people have referred to Buckingham Palace as his gran’s house” Arnett joked.

Sadly, Harry wasn’t around to hang out. “He was in Afghanistan or something,” Arnett said. “He’s the real deal, that dude. He’s a real prince of a guy.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weekdays (12:37 a.m. ET) on CBS.