Will and Kate Pose with the Swedish Royal Family in the Ultimate Royal Photo Op!

Royals unite!

After an active morning on the ice, Prince William and Kate Middleton changed out of their pom-pom hats and snow boots for a glamorous luncheon with the Swedish royal family at the Royal Palace of Stockholm on day one of their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway.

Hosted by King Carl KVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, the lunch was also attended by Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.

All three couples gathered together for the ultimate royal photo op in one of the stunning palace drawing rooms.

Kate showed off her growing baby bump in a forest green Catherine Walker dress with black sheer stockings and pumps. And her signature blowout was as perfect as ever, proving that all the products and tools her private hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, packed for the tour went to good use!

Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

Victoria and Daniel have a lot in common with the British royals. In addition to being the future King and Queen, they are also parents to two young children: 5-year-old Princess Estelle and 1-year-old Prince Oscar.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

Following the luncheon, Will and Kate, accompanied by Victoria and Daniel, will walk through the picturesque cobbled streets of Stockholm from the royal palace to the Nobel Museum. From the Nobel Museum, they will travel to Ark Des, Sweden’s national center for architecture and design.

Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

Later in the evening, they will attend a black tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador, attended by members of the Swedish royal family, and representatives from government, and popular culture, including Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and actors Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander.