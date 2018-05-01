Why You Won't Be Seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Until Their Wedding Day

The next time you see Meghan Markle, she’ll be walking down the aisle to marry Prince Harry!

In sad news for royal fans, the couple will not be seen in any official capacity until their wedding day in less than three weeks, PEOPLE understands.

Meghan and Harry, who are set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, do not have any public duties or outings scheduled on their royal calendar until the big day.

They will continue to have briefings, visits and meetings — but they will all be private.

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Time off before the big day is well-deserved, as Harry and Meghan have kept a full schedule since they announced their engagement in November. In the run-up to their wedding, the future newlyweds have traveled all over the U.K. on official royal duty.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Things to Know Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s May 19th Wedding

As the wedding nears, members of Meghan’s expected bridal party have been in London for fittings and pre-wedding meetings.

Groom-to-be Prince Harry, meanwhile, has been keeping toned before the big day with visits to the gym.

While Meghan’s bridal party members have yet to be announced, Prince Harry revealed last week that big brother Prince William! will be standing by his side as his best man.