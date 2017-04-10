There’s one accessory that all the royal family members have on hand — a poppy pin.

The remembrance poppy is an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

Prince William and Prince Harry proudly wore their pins on Sunday as they honored armed forces who sacrificed their lives at the 1917 Battle of Vimy Ridge in northern France. They were joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also wore his poppy.

New post (Prince William, Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau came together Sunday to …) has been published on V … – https://t.co/Ckexqwle8O pic.twitter.com/d7vKXwVuug — Royal Fans News (@RoyalFanNews) April 10, 2017

The tradition of wearing a poppy has been adopted across the U.K. and in Canada. It is especially poignant on Armistice Day on Nov. 11, which is observed in Europe and in the countries of the Commonwealth to remember the sacrifices of military members.

The poppy is worn on the left to symbolize that those who died are close to your heart, according to the BBC. It’s also where military medals are worn.

RELATED VIDEO: Men at Work! Prince William Tells Prince Harry, ‘Game On,’ as They Wear Hard Hats to Build Homes for Veterans

According to the Royal British Legion, who produces poppies in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, “There is no right or wrong way to wear a poppy. It is a matter of personal choice whether an individual chooses to wear a poppy and also how they choose to wear it. The best way to wear a poppy is to wear it with pride.”