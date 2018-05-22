This Is Why Meghan Markle Broke Into a Fit of Giggles During Her First Outing as a Royal

Being a princess comes with a numerous guidelines, but that doesn’t mean Meghan Markle is going to let that keep her from having fun in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

As she and Prince Harry attended their first engagement as a married couple on Tuesday in honor of Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday, the new royal couldn’t help but laugh when a bee started buzzing around her new husband’s ear as he gave a speech.

Harry tried to swat the insect away, and even had to interrupt his speech to declare, “Sorry, that bee really got me!”

“You have inspired William and I, and looking out here today it is clear to see that we are not alone,” Harry, 33, told the crowd at the garden party at Kensington Palace. “You have created an incredible body of work that has and will continue to make such a huge difference to so many people’s lives both here and around the world. With that lady and gentlemen, please can I ask you to join me in wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday, six months ahead of his birthday. How very royal.”

The crowd laughed, and Harry went on talking. “So Pa, while I know that you’ve asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you, much like when I was younger,” Harry continued as Markle, 36, smirked with Camilla Parker Bowles and Charles. “And instead I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you for your incredible work over nearly 50 years.

Charles had equally kind words to say about his youngest son on Saturday during Harry and Meghan’s lunchtime wedding reception at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

“It was very sweet actually, very heartfelt,” a royal wedding guest told PEOPLE, adding that Charles mentioned “how proud” he was of the man his son had “grown into” during his speech. “He ended it calling him, ‘My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you,’ which was very sweet.”