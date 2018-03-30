Why Meghan Markle Definitely Won't Be Wearing Kate Middleton's Tiara to Her Wedding

Don’t expect to see Meghan Markle wearing the same tiara her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore at her 2011 wedding.

The Cartier Halo tiara, which was loaned to Princess Kate from Queen Elizabeth II, will be on display at the National Gallery of Australia from March 30 through July 22 — meaning it won’t be available for Markle and Prince Harry‘s May 19 nuptials.

According to the official website for the jewelry show, titled “Cartier: The Exhibition,” the Cartier Halo tiara will be one of 300 tiaras, necklaces, brooches and earrings featured. The piece is on loan from the Royal Collection Trust and the Queen, who received the tiara as an 18th birthday gift from her mother (the Queen Mother herself was given the tiara by Elizabeth’s father King George VI in 1936).

Other items in the collection include Dame Nellie Melba’s diamond stomacher brooch, Princess Grace of Monaco’s 10.48-carat diamond engagement ring, and Dame Elizabeth Taylor’s diamond and ruby necklace.

Kate Middleton wearing the Cartier Halo tiara at her 2011 wedding Getty

So what tiara will Markle be wearing instead?

Leslie Field, author of The Queen’s Jewels: The Personal Collection of Elizabeth II, told PEOPLE she thinks Markle will try something new.

“I don’t think it will be a traditional diamond tiara but it could be one loaned to her by the Queen,” she said. “My feeling is that Meghan and Harry have a new way of working events.

“It wont be a traditional headdress meaning a diamond tiara,” she added. “It may be that it is a headdress as opposed to a tiara It could be her American heritage and could be made with fabric flowers, set with fake jewels.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/AP

Markle’s favorite jeweler also gave her fashion predictions to PEOPLE for the big day.

“I’m sure she will go for something that is true to her style and I’m sure it is going to be refined and elegant,” Eva Hartling, vice president of Maison Birks, Meghan’s go-to jewelry brand, told PEOPLE, adding: “It will probably involve a simple pair of earrings that will bring out her natural beauty, she won’t overdo it.”

Founded in 1879 by silversmith Henry Birks, who was originally from Sheffield in the U.K., the Canadian brand’s heritage is a perfect example in diplomatic dressing for Meghan. And they have their own ties with the British royal family, too. Not only have Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and Princess Grace of Monaco all worn pieces from Birks over the years, but the brand was also granted a Royal Warrant by the Duke of Windsor in 1935. While they no longer hold a royal warrant, Hartling says with pride: “It’s the continuation of a beautiful tradition – we’ve officially come full circle with Meghan so it’s been quite a nice story for the brand.”

