Why Is Princess Kate Putting a Headband on Her Mailbox?

Princess Kate knows how to work a headband — and now her mailbox is perfectly accessorized, too!

Ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon, the royal mom hosted runners from Team Heads Together at Kensington Palace on Thursday. Along with Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate is asking each marathon runner to wear a Heads Together headband on race day to support the royal trio’s organization, which aims to combat the stigma around mental health.

And the headbands aren’t just for the runners! Kate, who was casual in a striped shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes, enlisted the help of runner Alex Stanley to wrap one around the Kensington Palace mailbox.

The Royal Mail is also planning to wrap 70 mailboxes that line the marathon route. In fact, several landmarks around London will be sporting the headband.

During the palace reception, Kate chatted with the runners about their reasons for taking part in the marathon and wished them luck with their final preparations.

Heads Together is spearheaded by the royals in partnership with eight leading mental health charities that are tackling stigma, raising awareness and providing vital help for people with mental health problems. Both Harry and William have spoken out this week about the power of conversations and how being able to talk openly about mental health challenges can be life-changing.