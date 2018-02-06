Which Princess Just Called William and Kate the 'Beautiful People?'

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton the “beautiful people?”

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise thinks so — at least that’s how the free-wheeling royal referenced them on Instagram last week.

After their first meeting, at a lunch at Oslo’s Royal Palace thrown by her parents King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway on February 1, the 46-year-old mom of three posted an official photo showing William and Kate with the Norwegian royals.

Alongside she added the caption: “Such a lovely lunch with these beautiful people.”

At a time when many royals prefer to keep their techniques for looking good under wraps (except when a certain hairdresser lets the brush out of the bag!), the Norwegian princess — who is fourth in line to the throne — openly credits her stylist and makeup artist for their role in helping her look the part when William and Kate visited Norway during their Scandinavian tour earlier this month.

Princess Martha Louise Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

In January, she posted playful snapshots of her and her pals goofing around at a sunglasses shop before enjoying impromptu cocktails after they missed a connecting flight back from a trip to India.

And in December, faced with prospect of spending Christmas isolated in a snowbound log cabin with her parents and her ex, the single princess posted a tongue-in-cheek conversation with Santa.

#christmaswishes 😂😂😂 A post shared by Märtha Louise (@martha_louise123) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Princess Martha Louise has reined herself in on social media at least once: Her Facebook account vanished after she used it to tell the world how the fire brigade rushed to her timber home after she left the oven on . . . oops!