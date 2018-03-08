Which Item From Meghan Markle's Outfit in Birmingham Just Sold Out?

The Meghan Markle Effect strikes again!

A cozy cashmere sweater worn by Meghan Markle at a royal engagement alongside Prince Harry in Birmingham on Thursday has completely sold out, just hours after she wore it.

Her tried-and-tested monochrome look (with a navy twist!) included fitted cropped pants from Alexandra Wang, a white cashmere and wool blend sweater from U.K. brand, All Saints, under a chic wrap coat in navy and white from J Crew.

While the Tipped topcoat in Italian stadium-cloth wool from J Crew was from a previous collection and is no longer available (but this option is fairly similar!), the cozy funnel-neck Ridley sweater retailing for $260 completely sold out on Thursday afternoon, leaving only the dark blue and black hues available.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty

Meeting and greeting (and hugging!) schoolchildren on a walkabout outside the Millennium Point building, Meghan was heard praising International Women’s Day as she prepared to meet young girls working on various projects with STEM, an organization which helps to support young women who want to pursue careers in science and technology.

Accessorising her look with her go-to black pumps from Manolo Blahnik, she debuted a new version of one of her favorite handbags, the Ghianda saddle bag in navy by Altuzarra. Retailing for $1595, the classic bag is an updated version of a smaller one she owns in tan suede.

Once again, taking style cues from his fashion-forward wife-to-be, Prince Harry mirrored his fiancée’s chic style, wearing a beige round-neck sweater with navy trousers under a fitted navy wool coat.