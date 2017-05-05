Where to Buy Princess Kate’s Go-To Rain Boots

Le Chameau — a heritage brand founded in Northern France in 1927 — is a leading producer of natural rubber boots and known for quality and careful craftsmanship. The Vierzon boot line is a classic, first made in the 1960s, and is as influenced by fashion as it is by functionality.

The Vierzonord, Kate’s boot, has an adjustable buckled strap to ensure a comfortable fit around the calves and is lined with neoprene for waterproofing. All of Le Chameau’s boots are designed with arch support and all-terrain-grip soles.

