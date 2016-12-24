‘What I’ve Learned About The Queen,’ by The Crown Creator Peter Morgan

Peter Morgan, the creator of the hit Netflix series The Crown, has mastered the art of royal entertainment: He wrote 2006’s Academy Award-winning film The Queen (with Helen Mirren in the title role) as well as a 2013 play about the Sovereign’s regular meetings with British Prime Ministers, The Audience.

So, what has he learned about the monarch, Queen Elizabeth, who turned 90 this year?

She’s “happiest when alone,” he tells PEOPLE.

Surrounded by courtiers and servants most of her days and by a large family, Queen Elizabeth prefers nothing better than escaping, says Morgan. Not to a large palace or grand house, but rather to smaller homes on her vast estates, where she prefers to stay when not entertaining.

“Whether that is a reaction to all the people and pomp she has to go through and maybe that’s a counterbalance, or whether that’s an absolute articulation of who she is and the rest of it is just torture that she has to endure, I don’t know,” says Morgan.

Exposing her flaws and weaknesses has made people like her more, he notes.

“The irony of what I do is that the more you reveal someone in their frailties and shortcomings, the more we feel drawn to them and forgiving we feel of them,” says Morgan.

“I discovered this when writing The Queen. Had you read it on paper, it was a pretty critical piece. This was a cold, haughty, withdrawn woman who was intransigent and unwilling and actually failing to understand that the world and the country had shifted and failing to understand modernity. But at the same time, her intransigence and her difficulties in that film made us like her. You feel sympathy for her, because you can see her struggle.’”

What surprised him most about her while researching The Crown?

“I never thought there would be anything to write about, as there didn’t appear to much meat on the bone — she avoids controversy and drama. But then what surprised me was how hard it must be to have that weight of responsibility and to be juggling so many things. Once you are in charge of that whole operation, that must involve saying ‘no’ a great deal — denying people this and giving people permission for that. The biggest surprise was how interesting I found it.”