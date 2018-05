The most thorough account of the Royal Wedding came from Suits creator Korsh, who wrote about his experience for the New York Daily News, who published an excerpt on Saturday. He then shared a larger excerpt on Twitter, in which he described the day as “one once in a lifetime experience after another.”

Beginning his description of the memorable day, Korsh explained that “from the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the drive up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another.”

Korsh went on to describe Harry as “looking earnest and somehow vulnerable” as he walked down the aisle, while Meghan looked “strong and proud and regal and beautiful.”

“To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words,” he continued.

“After that, the walk to the reception was like a dream where we found ourselves momentarily in step with Sir Elton John and George Clooney. I could tell they really wanted to run up and greet me but it was clear they were too shy. Either that or they had no idea who I was or even that I was there. But I’m pretty sure it was the former,” Korsh joked, referencing the couple’s first reception. “I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today. But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness.”