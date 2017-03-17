Watch Princess Kate Kick off St. Patrick’s Day in Green (and with a Morning Guinness!)

Princess Kate is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish fashion: with a pint of Guinness!

Just hours before traveling to France for a two-day tour, Kate and Prince William kicked off the morning honoring soldiers from the Irish Guards in London.

Wearing a gorgeous dark green Catherine Walker coat with green velvet details, a shamrock brooch and her $155 green onyx earrings from Monica Vinader, Kate got into the festive spirit by sipping on the iconic Irish stout as she and William were given a raucous toast by the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Watch: William and Kate (sipping Guinness) get a raucous St Patrick's Day toast at the Irish Guards barracks in Hounslow, west London pic.twitter.com/y8t0bp247V — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 17, 2017

Earlier in the visit, the royal couple met with families in the barracks. While chatting with Warrant Officer Andy Purcell and his wife Suzy, Kate asked if they were going to bring their children Jack, 12, and Maisie, 9, to Trooping the Colour in London in June.

“I told her I would have to amuse the children in London then so she suggested the Natural History Museum as a place to visit,” Suzy tells PEOPLE.

And royal dad William joked with a couple whose toddler son was watching a Peppa Pig video on their phone.

“I’ve seen that episode,” William quipped.

After the event, William and Kate jetted off for their two-day royal tour in Paris. The royal couple will meet with French President Francois Hollande when they arrive and will be honored at a glamorous black tie gala on Friday night.