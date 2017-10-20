Watch Prince William and Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry in 'One More Minute' Video for Grieving Families

Prince William appears in an emotional new video highlighting his support for grieving children and families.

In the video, which was released Friday, the royal dad poignantly pleads for people to “please, take one more minute to support Child Bereavement UK and help to rebuild the lives of bereaved families.”

William was 15 when he lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her close friend Julia Samuel, who is the founder patron of the charity, previously told PEOPLE about William’s connection with those who have lost loved ones. “People can see his empathy and his compassion, which is informed by his experience but also by his years as a man,” she said. “They connect to that and find it extremely healing.

“No position protects you against the pain of your loss. That experience when he meets families is present in his face before he even speaks.”

Also included in the new “One More Minute” campaign is British soccer star Rio Ferdinand and Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry. The TV chef, who lost her 19-year-old son William in a 1989 car crash, says in the short video that if she had one more minute with him she “would thank him for being a brilliant son.”

The charity’s chief executive, Ann Chalmers, says in a statement that the new “One More Minute” campaign “taps into a human truth that will help people to understand the impact of bereavement.”

“The film touches on the longing that many bereaved families tell us they have, to be able to have more time with the person who has died. In our 23 years experience of supporting children, young people and families, this is something that is commonly expressed and that many people will relate to.

“Our vision is for all families to have access to the support they need when a child grieves and when a child dies, and our One More Minute campaign gives us the opportunity to spread the word so that families are aware that bereavement support is available through organizations like ours.”

The 40- and 60- second ads will air across several TV channels in the U.K. beginning Friday.