Watch Meghan Markle Do Her Own Makeup in the Back of an Uber (She's a Pro!)

Meghan Markle is always prepared to touch up her beauty look, even in the back of a car — or soon, a royal carriage!

Meghan showed off her prowess with products in the backseat of a car in a video made in partnership with Uber in the September 2016 — just a couple months after she began dating Prince Harry. In the video, she hops in the car with makeup mogul Bobbi Brown to try out their Retouching Pencils and Retouching Wands and get a quick lesson in on-the-go makeup application. (Fun fact: Bobbi Brown is also a go-to beauty brand for Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton.)

Meghan is as calm and collected applying makeup in the backseat of a car as she is making her debut as a royal fiancée in the Kensington Palace gardens, or attending Queen Elizabeth’s birthday party alongside several members of the royal family. Meghan applied her touch-up with a steady hand while she and Brown discussed the products, as well as Meghan’s plans for the day ahead — a meeting with producers about a potential film role, as she was then on hiatus from Suits.

Meghan Markle and Bobbi Brown Courtesy of Uber

Of course, now Meghan’s schedule looks a little different! She’s left Suits and her acting career behind to pursue official royal duties, and she’ll soon be seen riding in the backseat of a royal carriage after her nuptials to Harry on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As for her bridal beauty on her big day, her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers tells PEOPLE that the bride-to-be will go for a natural look.

“I think Meghan will go with a classic, timeless look similar to what we have seen her wear lately,” she says, adding: “Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes.”