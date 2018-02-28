Watch: Kate and Meghan Couldn't Be More Different on Stage Today

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are about to be family, but when it comes to public speaking, there is a stark contrast between the two women. (And it’s not just the accents!)

Kate and Meghan, both 36, appeared together today (along with Prince William and Prince Harry) at a forum for their Royal Foundation. Meghan is joining the foundation ahead of her May 19 wedding to Harry.

They each spoke publicly at the forum, with Kate delivering a speech about how she, William, Harry and Meghan have a special opportunity to focus on the causes near and dear to them given their lifelong position in the royal family. Her soft-spoken and reserved delivery is typical of her signature style.

As royals with lifetime roles, Kate says that they are in a unique position to take long term views with their campaigns like @heads_together #royalfoundation @people pic.twitter.com/ppxN3s3Dfg — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 28, 2018

Meghan spoke up during a panel discussion, addressing, among other topics, the group’s positive dynamic, as their different experiences encouraged the others to open their eyes to new opportunities and possibilities. In contrast to Kate, Meghan’s speaking style was more colloquial and outgoing. (And easier to hear!)

“Thank goodness it’s such different personalities, and everyone’s so communicative, because that’s how you really get bigger change,” she said. “If everyone is thinking the same way, how are you going to push the envelope? How are you going to break through a different mindset?”

Meghan is clearly excited about joining in the collaborative effort alongside Kate, Harry and William for their joint causes @people pic.twitter.com/WxCCjyWbmV — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 28, 2018

As an American with a career in acting, Meghan, of course, brings a much different perspective to the royal family than her fiancé and future in-laws.

This event is the first official joint engagement for “Team Super Royal.” They will continue to work together on causes that matter to them through their Royal Foundation.