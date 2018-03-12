Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught sharing a little inside joke during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Maybe it was the fist-bump in the austere surroundings of Westminster Abbey — or something else that caught Prince Harry’s attention — but when Liam Payne finished singing his version of John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change,” Harry, 33, glanced at Meghan and made a face while raising his eyebrows, which made his bride-to-be giggle and momentarily bury her face into her chest.

Payne, who thanked his fellow musicians with a celebratory fist salute, said he had been looking forward to singing Mayer’s tune. “This is the perfect occasion for it,” he told the BBC before the performance. “The way the world is at the moment, it is super apparent.”

The Commonwealth Day service at the Abbey marked Meghan’s first official public event alongside Queen Elizabeth.

Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty

After the service, Harry and Meghan met about 100 children in Dean’s Yard, behind the historic Abbey. Meghan well-wishers that she was “very, very excited” about her upcoming wedding on May 19.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

“The service was beautiful, especially the choir and the music,” she told religious education teacher David Swindells and Liam Maloney of St. Cuthbert’s Catholic High School in Newcastle.

“She was very personable. I think she’ll be a great addition,” Swindells said