Watch Dave Grohl Get Googly-Eyed Talking About Prince Harry Visiting Him in the Hospital

The pampering prince!

In a new interview with BBC Breakfast, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed that Prince Harry once came to visit him in the hospital – bearing gifts.

“When I had [my 2015 leg surgery] here in London, he was actually one of the first people to come visit me afterwards,” Grohl said. “And he brought me a little pillow to put my iPad on while I was in recovery.”

Gushed Grohl, “He is the sweetest… He’s a very great guy.”

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also shared a fun anecdote about the group’s relationship with the royal, revealing an encounter they had ahead of the 2014 Invictus Games.

“At first you meet him and you know, ‘It’s Prince Harry. Wow, I’ve seen you on a lot of magazines in America,’ ” said Hawkins. “…Then you start talking and you start just kind of a real talk and I’m just like, ‘Wow, I’m so jetlagged right now.’ And we were getting ready to walk on stage and I was tired and just so jetlagged.”

At that moment, Hawkins said Prince Harry slapped him across the face. “I was like, ‘What was that?’ ” shared Hawkins. “It was great, it was funny. I wore the slap with pride… He’s one of the boys.”

The Harry tales come just after Ronnie Vannucci Jr. of The Killers joked to NME that the prince is a “great kisser.”

“We became pals 10 years ago. We just get along,” Vannucci Jr. shared about Harry, who was spotted backstage at the band’s headlining show at the British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park this past July.

Vannucci Jr. admitted he didn’t even know who Prince Harry was when they first met.

“I knew nothing about the royals, so when I met him he was just a dude,” added the musician. “I’m a dude in a band and he’s a dude in London.”