Victoria Beckham Reveals the Royal Wedding Was 'the Best Day' and Gushes About Meghan's Dress

Victoria Beckham knows fashion better than anyone and was a royal wedding guest, so it’s only fitting that she would have an opinion on Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress.

The former Spice Girl opened up about the Duchess of Sussex’s custom Givenchy wedding gown during her nuptials to Prince Harry in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

While Beckham did not have the honor of designing Meghan’s gown (that went to Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller), she did sit front row at the vows and said the new royal “looked absolutely beautiful.”

“It really suited her,” Beckham, 44, told the Evening Standard in an interview published Wednesday. “I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.”

Victoria Beckham Sipa via AP Images

The mother of four also recalled what it was like sitting in St. George’s Chapel during the ceremony, saying it “was such a beautiful, incredible wedding.”

“It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them,” she continued. “Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sipa via AP Images

The last time Beckham was at a royal wedding was in 2011 at the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton. At the time, she was seven months pregnant with her and David Beckham‘s daughter, Harper.

On Saturday, royal watchers and fans alike saw the Beckhams arrive in style, with Posh Spice wearing a navy dress from her own 2019 collection that was a similar color to what she wore in 2011.

“Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear,” she told the outlet, laughing. “I love a bit of navy. The dress is one of my favorites: it isn’t in store until November, but we’ve had so many inquiries about it that I’m seeing whether I can bring it forward.”