The royal wedding countdown is on, and with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s highly anticipated nuptials less than 20 days away, there’s one thing on everyone’s mind: What will the bride-to-be wear down the aisle?

Although little has been revealed about the design, trusted celebrity bridal designer Vera Wang (whose worked with everyone from Victoria Beckham to Chelsea Clinton on custom wedding gowns) has just shared some expert insight on what’s bound to be the dress of 2018.

“Other than [wearing] us, and she’s not wearing us – there are two ways for her to go: American or British. Given her new position, her new status, and her new role, she’ll very well go British,” Wang predicted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

As for the overall style and silhouette of Markle’s gown, Wang predicts it won’t be nearly as traditional as Princess Diana or Princess Kate’s wedding dresses.

“Neither full blown royal wedding like Diana or Kate, and neither narrow, sensual and more sexy – I think she’ll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern,” Wang said. “Something maybe a tad subtler, not a mermaid but not a full blown royal proportion or anything theatrical. Given that she’s not marrying the future king, she’ll still be a royal, [but] there’s a lot to be done between those two worlds.”

When Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, the late princess wore landmark wedding dress designed by Elizabeth Emanuel which featured oversize puffy sleeves, ruffles and a large ballgown skirt.

Meanwhile, The Duchess of Cambridge wore two Alexander McQueen creations for her 2011 wedding to Prince William. The first, a regal fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay featuring a two-meter, 70-centimeter train. And the second, a white satin strapless evening gown with a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist topped off with a simple white shrug for the 650-person Buckingham Palace reception.

When it comes to Markle’s wedding day glam, her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers believes she will go for a “classic, timeless look.”

“I think Meghan will go with a look similar to what we have seen her wear lately,” Sellers,who worked as her personal hair and makeup artist for two years, starting in 2015, told PEOPLE. “Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes.”

The most important factor with her makeup: that she always feels like herself. “That was really important to Meghan — to always feel and look authentic and natural.”