Did Vanessa Kirby Just Confirm That Helena Bonham Carter Will Replace Her on The Crown?

Helena Bonham Carter made headlines earlier this month when Entertainment Weekly said she was near a deal to step into the shoes of Princess Margaret in The Crown‘s upcoming third and fourth seasons.

And now it appears that deal is done — at least according to the award-winning Netflix show’s most recent Princess Margaret, Vanessa Kirby, who shared a photo of herself and Bonham Carter to Instagram on Saturday.

“Honored @thecrownnetflix,” Kirby, 29, captioned the shot.

Honoured @thecrownnetflix A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:44am PST

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the streaming network has already announced that Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman will be taking over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the show.

The British royalty drama’s major recasting effort with older actors is underway as the new seasons are expected to follow the Queen through the 1960s.

Bonham Carter, 51, certainly has the pedigree to play the role of Queen Elizabeth’s younger, rebellious sister. The Harry Potter and Howard’s End actress played Margaret’s mom, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in the 2010 movie The King’s Speech.

Helena Bonham Carter in The King's Speech Weinstein Company/Uk Film Council/See Saw/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The actress’ Crown links continue with her grandmother Violet, who was one of Churchill’s closest female friends. Violet was the daughter of former Prime Minister H.H. Asquith and was a formidable politician herself, serving as the President of the Liberal Party between 1945 and 1947. In 1915, she married her father’s Principal Private Secretary Sir Maurice Bonham Carter. Their son Raymond is Helena’s father.

Her grandmother’s own revelations about her close friend even provide historical context to scenes depicted in The Crown. In show’s first season, Churchill — played by John Lithgow, who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for the role — is seen painting, a pastime that is absorbs him and is a respite from the affairs of state.

In the official companion book to the first season of The Crown, historian Robert Lacey writes that Churchill’s “longtime friend Violet Bonham Carter remarked that his ‘work with a paintbrush was the only occupation that the great orator ever pursued in total silence.’ ”

Lady Violet Bonham Carter Kurt Hutton/Picture Post/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend May Have Had Adjoining Bedrooms When She Was Just 17

Difficulty of a life in the public eye captured so well in the first two seasons of The Crown is not lost on Bonham Carter either.

“I’ve always had respect for them as individuals,” Bonham Carter told PEOPLE of the royal family in 2011 while promoting The King’s Speech. “I’ve never had any envy for that kind of life. The sheer amount of duty! You also don’t have too much personal freedom. It is a gift to know how to be a public figure.”

Bonham Carter will next bee seen alongside Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett in the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8, which hits theaters June 8.