See the ‘Jolly Trotter’! Inside The Flagship Store of Princess Kate’s Favorite Children’s Shop

If Princess Kate wants to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte shopping, she’s in luck: Her favorite children’s store, Trotters, just opened up a new flagship location just a few blocks away from their London home, Kensington Palace.

The new flagship location is part store, part playground. It’s outfitted with a “ship” for the young customers so they will have something to play on as they get their shoes fitted. The ship, dubbed the “Jolly Trotter”, is a nod to another one of Kensington’s famous residents, Peter Pan. It sits at the center of the new flagship store just a few hundred yards away from the palace.

It comes complete with a tiny slide and port holes for children to look through, and a larger arc to crawl under.

“It’s part of the heritage of Peter Pan and Hyde Park,” Sophie Mirman, founder of Trotters, tells PEOPLE. “We want to make the store a fun place for children to bring their parents.”

Besides the ship installation, the store also is equipped with stations for children to get their first — and subsequent — haircuts. Trained hairdressers are on hand to do the job, with the chairs sitting alongside an aquarium for the kids to watch the fish as their locks are trimmed.

The children’s clothing and footwear store is a go-to of Kate’s: She previously purchased shoes for George and Charlotte at the store, and has been spotted at their former London location.

The new outpost could become a royal hotspot in the coming months. With Prince William set to end his air ambulance job this summer, and George starting school in the fall, the royal couple is planning to spend more time in London this year. The store’s location in London’s Kensington neighborhood is placed perfectly for them, as well as their neighbors. It is also just a few steps away from the store’s former, smaller location, where Kate has been spotted browsing the shelves.

The new store also carries a shoe line with close ties to Trotters, Hampton Canvas footwear. Hampton Canvas is headed by Mirman’s son William Ross. It’s already a royal favorite, too: Prince George wore the the Nantucket models in his third birthday portraits and during his trip to an air show last summer.

The store’s most famous patrons haven’t yet stopped by the new location. Trotters is always very discreet when they do, part of the reason why they continue to patronize it.

“We hope to see them,” Mirman says. “That would be lovely,”

But a trip just may be in order: Their offerings are also a perfect fit for little page boys, should George find himself on duty at aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May.